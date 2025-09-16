JUST IN: Army arrests IPOB commander terrorizing Imo residents

The Nigerian Army has captured a notorious commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), Ifeanyi Okorienta, popularly known as Gentle de Yahoo.

Okorienta, who was said to have been terrorizing communities in Imo State, was arrested by troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade during a joint operation with other security agencies at his hideout in Aku-Ihube, Okigwe Local Government Area.

Military authorities confirmed on Tuesday, that a cache of arms and items was recovered during the raid, including an English pistol, 120 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 25 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, a cartridge, six mobile phones, military and police uniforms, as well as a German flag.

Troops also uncovered a workshop allegedly used for dismantling stolen vehicles for resale and destroyed 10 motorcycles found at the scene.

In a related development, the Army said its troops rescued 11 kidnap victims in coordinated operations across Adamawa, Katsina, and Kogi States.

Five were freed in Madagali, Adamawa; another five in Malumfashi, Katsina; while one person was rescued in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Similarly, troops neutralised two terrorists in Katsina, recovering an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, and a motorcycle. In Benue, soldiers killed a violent extremist and seized charms and a mobile phone. Eleven suspects linked to armed robbery, gunrunning, and violent extremism were also arrested across Benue, Kogi, and Kaduna States.

The Army further disclosed that troops in Plateau State recovered 40 rustled cattle and returned them to their rightful owners.

It attributed the series of breakthroughs to increased collaboration with sister services and security agencies, pledging to sustain efforts to rid the country of criminals and restore peace.