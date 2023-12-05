JUST IN: Army apologizes over 85 Kaduna villagers death

Amid ongoing investigations on the airstrike that claimed the lives of over 80 Kaduna State residents and left 66 others with varying degrees of injuries, the Nigerian Army has apologized to families and victims of Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government area of the state.
Aside from apologizing, the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has also visited the scene of the misfire incident to ascertain the level of damage done by the drone attack on the village during the celebration of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) birthday celebration.
Lagbaja’s visit on Tuesday came hours after President Bola Tinubu ordered a thorough investigation into the bombardment of the village during the weekend which has thrown the entire residents into mourning.
During the visit where he met with the Dangaladima Zazau, the District Head of Rigasa, Architect Aminu Idris, other leaders, and members of the community, the Army boss, in an emotion-laden voice, expressed regrets on the unfortunate mishap, describing it as a very disheartening occurrence.
