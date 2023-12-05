JUST IN: Army apologizes over 85 Kaduna villagers death

Amid ongoing investigations on the airstrike that claimed the lives of over 80 Kaduna State residents and left 66 others with varying degrees of injuries, the Nigerian Army has apologized to families and victims of Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government area of the state.

Aside from apologizing, the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has also visited the scene of the misfire incident to ascertain the level of damage done by the drone attack on the village during the celebration of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) birthday celebration.

Lagbaja’s visit on Tuesday came hours after President Bola Tinubu ordered a thorough investigation into the bombardment of the village during the weekend which has thrown the entire residents into mourning.

During the visit where he met with the Dangaladima Zazau, the District Head of Rigasa, Architect Aminu Idris, other leaders, and members of the community, the Army boss, in an emotion-laden voice, expressed regrets on the unfortunate mishap, describing it as a very disheartening occurrence.

Lagbaja noted that in the recent past, the general area of Tudun Biri and adjoining villages were infested with armed bandits, who terrorised the communities, until troops of the Nigerian Army started conducting operations to sanitize the area and make it habitable.

He pointed out, that the troops were carrying out aeriel patrols when they observed a group of people and wrongly analyzed and misinterpreted their pattern of activities to be similar to that of the bandits, before the drone strike.

The COAS stated that he was in Tudun Biri to personally witness the site of the mishap and to convey sincere regrets and unreserved apologies on behalf of the Nigerian Army to the District Head and people of the community, as well as the Government and entire people of Kaduna State. He disclosed that he has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident to ascertain and identify areas of deficiency that led to the inadvertent disaster, adding that the findings and overarching outcome of the investigation will guide the Army in meticulously and professionally seeking and applying lasting solutions to identified lapses and deficiencies in both the human and Artificial Intelligence variables that will forestall future recurrence. The District Head, Idris, in his remarks, said despite the enormity of the incident, the Nigerian Army showed integrity in accepting responsibility for the drone strike and urged its leadership to intervene in bringing succour to hospitalized victims and the community for their losses. He maintained that the community is a mixed community of both Muslims and Christians and that the victims are of both faith, contrary to earlier insinuation that the community is solely Muslim. General Lagbaja also commiserated with the Chairman Jamaa' atu Nasru Islam, Kaduna State Prof Shafiu Abdullahi and other clerics.

