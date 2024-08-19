An armed group terrorizing Mali, the Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), has taken control of the Kayes barracks in Mali, forcing the military officers to flee the premises.

The terrorist’s achievement came amid escalating tensions and violence in the region, which has caused severe instability in the country.

Before the seizure on Monday, JNIM, a prominent militant group in the Sahel, had been responsible for several attacks on military and civilian targets in recent years.

However, in a bid to address the escalating violence and instability in Mali, the High Islamic Council, led by Cherif Ousmane Haidara and Gen. Yamoussa Camara, had advocated for dialogue with all armed groups in the country.

The move comes as the military and civilian populations grow increasingly dissatisfied with the current situation, with extremist groups like JNIM expanding their control in southern Mali.

The council’s initiative aims to bring together various stakeholders to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis, but the challenges ahead are significant.

JNIM’s involvement in the illicit logging economy has contributed to deforestation and instability in the region, adding complexity to the situation.

The success of the dialogue remains uncertain, but the High Islamic Council’s effort marks a crucial step towards addressing Mali’s growing instability.

Meanwhile, another crisis has started unfolding in Mali, following the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Oumar Diarra’s decision to submit his resignation to Transitional President Col. Assimi Goita.

The reason for his resignation is unclear, and it is uncertain whether it has been accepted from the military officer.

This development comes amid rising tensions within the military junta, particularly between Goita and Camara, as well as between Diarra and Col. Sadio Camara and Col. Modibo Kone.