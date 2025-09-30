JUST IN: ARISE TV journalist brought in dead to hospital- Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that the Arise News Channel staff, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, was brought in dead to Maitama General Hospital, Abuja.

Wike added that the body of the journalist, according to the report at the medical facility, showed that she was brought in dead at about 4:30am yesterday.

According to him, preliminary medical reports will be made available to the FCT Police Command to aid their ongoing investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death.

The minister disclosed this while commiserating with the family and colleagues of the deceased media practitioner who was said to have died during a robbery operation within the country’s seat of power.

He said: “From the report by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Mandate Secretary on Health, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, Somtochukwu was brought to the Maitama General Hospital dead at about 4:30am on Monday.

“Preliminary medical report will be made available to the police to aid their investigation, while all efforts will be made to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death”.

While commiserating with the management and staff of the Arise News Channel over Somtochukwu’s demise, the minister described her death as tragic and painful.

The Minister, who prayed for the repose of the soul of journalist, assured that the Police will unravel the circumstances surrounding her death and bring those responsible to justice.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday through a statement made available to The Guild by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

Wike described Somtochukwu’s death as one that was not only a loss to the Arise News firm, but to the Nigerian media and the entire nation as a whole.

“I feel pained that such a wonderful soul could be cut down in its prime. It is sad! Therefore, at this period, we will continue to pray for the continued support of the Almighty God for the staff and management of Arise News, especially the Chairman, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, and the family and friends left behind by the deceased.

“It is my prayer that God in His infinite mercies will accept her soul and give her family members, friends, and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.