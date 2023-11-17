Report on Interest
JUST IN: Appeal Court Sacks Kano Gov, after affirming APC candidate

By News desk

By The Guild

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, upholding the judgement delivered by the tribunal in the state.

It ruled that Yusuf, who contested the poll under the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) was not duly elected by the people and that his opponent, Nasir Ganuwa, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the poll.

The panel, on Friday, upheld the verdict of the tribunal led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay which sacked Yusuf on September 20, 2023.

The lower court had declared 165,663 votes of Yusuf invalid on the grounds that they were not signed or stamped by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor’s votes were then reduced to 853,939 while those of Nasir Ganuwa, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, remained at 890,705.

Yusuf had rejected the tribunal verdict, which he described as “unfair” and “a miscarriage of justice”, and headed to the appeal court.

At the court, Wole Olanipekun, lead for Yusuf, asked that the judgement of the tribunal be set aside.

Kicking against the ruling on ballot papers, the senior lawyer said that was the first time in the history that a tribunal would annul an election over non-signing of the back of ballot papers.

He had said the tribunal erred, arguing further that, that was the first time that a political party would file a matter without joining its candidate as a party in the petition and the candidate would be declared winner of the polls.

But Akin Olujimi, counsel for APC, countered him saying the Appeal Court stated emphatically that the non-signing of ballots amounted to electoral malpractice.

