JUST IN: Appeal Court sacks Abure, declares Apapa LP national chairman

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, Imo State capital, has declared Lamido Apapa as the authentic Labour Party national chairman after removing Julius Abure from the position.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild
