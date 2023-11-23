Report on Interest
under logo

Buhari and the fake revolution

The Guild

Why Nigeria remain best foreign investment destination in…

The Guild

JUST IN: Super Eagles ends Cape Verde’s 2022 Qatar…

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
Politics

JUST IN: Appeal Court reverses Nasarawa Gov’s sack

By News desk

By The Guild

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Tribunal that sacked Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, and ruled that the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the March 18 poll revealed what transpired during the exercise across the state.

It ruled that the the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu, was declared winner in error by the lower court.

In a judgement delivered on Thursday, the three-member panel of justices headed by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam unanimously held that the Nasarawa State Election Petition Tribunal erred in law in concluding that Sule did not win majority of the votes cast during the election.

The appellate court subsequently set aside the judgment of the tribunal and affirmed the re-election of Sule as Governor of Nasarawa State.

The Guild 10398 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: