JUST IN: Appeal Court reverses Nasarawa Gov’s sack

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Tribunal that sacked Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, and ruled that the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the March 18 poll revealed what transpired during the exercise across the state.

It ruled that the the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu, was declared winner in error by the lower court.

In a judgement delivered on Thursday, the three-member panel of justices headed by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam unanimously held that the Nasarawa State Election Petition Tribunal erred in law in concluding that Sule did not win majority of the votes cast during the election.

The appellate court subsequently set aside the judgment of the tribunal and affirmed the re-election of Sule as Governor of Nasarawa State.

