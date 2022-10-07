JUST IN: Appeal Court orders ASUU to end strike, resume work

The Court of Appeal sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has ordered the striking lecturers under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resume work immediately.

It held the appeal of the lecturers against ruling of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) cannot be recognized until they comply and resume as mandated by the court.

The Court’s presiding judge, Justice Hamma Barka, gave the judgement on Friday after dismissing ASUU’s appeal before it.

Barka, who led a three-man justice panel, warned that if ASUU fails to comply with the court order, it automatically loses the right to appeal against the ruling of the lower court made recently.

The court, meanwhile, dismissed the striking lecturers’ application for a stay of execution of the order of the Industrial Court, based on a motion filed by its counsel, Femi Falana, for the withdrawal of the application.

More details soon

