JUST IN: Appeal Court frees pastor Sotitobire link to toddler’s disappearance

The Appeal Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state has freed the founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Babatunde Alfa, and one other sentenced to life imprisonment over the disappearance of a one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole, in his church, barely two years ago.

Another person discharged and acquitted alongside the cleric by the appellate court after being linked to the boy’s disappearance by the Directorate of State Services (DSS) was Motunrayo Egunjobi.

The court, meanwhile, was yet to decide the fate of the five others accused by the law enforcement agency during its investigations to Kolawole Gold’s disappearance from the church premises in 2019.

Others still awaiting the court’s judgement were identified as Omodara Olayinka, Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Esther Kayode, and Peter Anjorin.

The court, on Friday, ruled that the circumstantial evidence the High Court relied on to hand the cleric and six others life imprisonment last year’s October was not enough to convict him and Motunrayo.

Justice Gamma Barka, who read the judgment on behalf of other judges, subsequently discharged and acquitted Alfa and the other over the disappearance of Gold, who has not been seen till date, was brought to the church service by his parents but was never seen again.

MORE DETAILS SOON.

