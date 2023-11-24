Report on Interest
Buhari and his ‘new bride’

The Guild

851 Lagos pilgrims arrive Saudi for 2022 hajj rites

Esther Kalu

APC inaugurates five-man committee on Lagos council boss,…

The Guild
Politics

Just in: Appeal Court dismisses PDP petition against Kaduna Gov’s victory

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit brought before it by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Kaduna gubernatorial election, Isa Ashiru, and upheld victory of the State Governor, Uba Sani.

The Guild 10411 posts 3 comments
