JUST IN: Appeal Court dismisses impeachment suit against Ondo deputy gov

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed the application by the Ondo State House of Assembly Speaker, Olamide Oladiji and other lawmakers seeking the impeachment of the state’s Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, after listening to all parties arguments.

The panel of justices at the Court of Appeal dismissed the application after the lawmakers withdrew same citing “interest of peace.”

The panel, on Thursday, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani held that since the appeal has been withdrawn by the appellant, there was no need to continue the case and dismissed it.

The panel dismissed it after the Speaker’s legal team led by Dr Remi Peter announced that parties to the impeachment dispute “have found political solution to their problems”, and there was no need to continue the case.

“On behalf of the appellants, we are here to withdraw this appeal.

“The instruction to this effect was given to us yesterday (Wednesday) and we have filed this morning the notice of withdrawal.

“In the interest of peace, we seek to withdraw this appeal,” Peter said.

A.A. Adewusi, counsel for the deputy governor, said he had been served with the notice of withdrawal.

The DSS counsel, I. Awo also confirmed receipt of the notice of withdrawal.

Counsel for the remaining respondents also confirmed service of the withdrawal notice and indicated no objection.

The lawmakers had withdrawn their application seeking to set aside the Federal High Court in Akure’s interim injunction preventing impeachment proceedings against the deputy governor following Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s prolonged absence on medical grounds.

After the impeachment notice of September 20, the lawmakers applied for an accelerated hearing of their motion against Aiyedatiwa.

However, Aiyedatiwa secured an interim injunction on September 26, blocking any impeachment actions either by the lawmakers or any other person within the state.

Joined as respondents were the Inspector General of Police, State Security Services, Governor Akeredolu, and the Chief Judge of Ondo State.

Auyedatiwa argued that the Federal High Court’s decision created a constitutional crisis regarding its jurisdiction over time-sensitive legislative processes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

