Thursday, October 10, 2024
National

JUST IN: Appeal Court dismisses Fubara’s suit against 2024 budget nullification

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, may have to start repackaging his 2024 budget after the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja dismissed his suit challenging judgement of Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja, which set aside the Rivers’ N800 billion budget passed by five members of the house led by the Edison Ehie-led faction.

The court ruled that the Ehie-led faction lacked merit to entertain the appropriation bill, saying the 27 lawmakers loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, remain the authentic faction.

Aside from that, the court mandated the governor to re-present the budget to the legally constituted House of Assembly under Martin Amaewhule.

Before delivering judgement on Thursday, the Appellate court held that Fubara withdrew his counter-affidavit at the lower court during the hearing and for embarking on that, the governor cannot commence an appeal in the matter he did not challenge at the trial stage.

In the unanimous judgement, the court said that Governor Fubara is expected to apply the rule of law and not the rule of might.

MORE DETAILS SOON

