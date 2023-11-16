JUST IN: Appeal court declares Zamfara gov election inconclusive

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has declared the Zamfara State governorship election inconclusive, and ordered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conduct fresh election in three local governments earlier cancelled.

The appellate court, in its judgement, set aside the ruling made by the Tribunal that upheld the victory of Governor Dauda Lawal after his declaration by INEC as winner of the March 18 gubernatorial poll in the state.

Lawal, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had approached the court, asking that it upheld his victory as declared by the electoral commission after the exercise held across Zamfara.

But this stance was kicked against by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Bello Matawalle, who had challenged the outcome of the March 18 governorship election at the tribunal but his petition was dismissed for lacking in merit.

Delivering the judgment on Thursday, the Court of Appeal declared the election as inconclusive and ordered INEC to hold a fresh election in three local governments that were earleir controversial before the earlier declaration.

The appeal court further held that the tribunal failed to properly evaluate the evidence brought before it when delivering judgement and that the appellants placed credible evidence before the tribunal.

The court also held that the INEC Results Viewing Portal cannot be used for collation of results as done by the Tribunal, adding that IREV is meant to view results and not for collation purposes.

Reading the lead judgement Justice Sybil Nwaka Gbagiz ordered INEC to conduct a fresh election in three Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state, where elections had not been held previously or where results from various polling units were not counted.

She said, “This appeal is hereby allowed. The March 2023 Governorship election held in Zamfara state is inconclusive. INEC is hereby directed to hold fresh elections in Birnin Magaji, Bukun Yum LGA, and Maradun Local Government Areas.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

