JUST IN: Appeal Court affirms PDP candidate winner of Kogi central senate seat

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has affirmed the Peoples Democratic Party standard-bearer, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan, as the duly elected candidate during the 2023 election for Kogi Central Senatorial Election.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking in merit.

The Appellate court gave the judgment on Tuesday, upholding the tribunal verdict that Akpoti-Uduagan winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial election and invalidated the victory of Ohere, who was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako, delivered the unanimous judgment of the three-man panel, revealing that Ohere’s results were inflated in nine polling units in the Ajaokuta Local Government Area.

