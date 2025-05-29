JUST IN: Appeal Court affirms Okpebholo as Edo Gov

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the election victory of Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo, after dismissing the suit brought before it by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging declaration of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A three-man panel of the court, presided over by Justice Mohamed Danjuma, declared that the announcement made by the electoral umpire reflected the through outcome of the poll conducted in the state.

The judgement delivered on Thursday came barely eight months after the electorates cast their vote during the gubernatorial poll held across the poling units in Edo.

MORED DETAILS SOON