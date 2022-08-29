JUST IN: Appeal Court affirms Delta speaker as PDP’s 2023 guber candidate

The court of Appeal sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has upheld the results of the gubernatorial primary that produced the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for next year’s election after setting aside the judgement of a lower court that disqualified the lawmaker from contesting the poll.

Before delivering the judgement, the court voided and set aside the judgment of Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court which had earlier nullified Oborevwori’s nomination on grounds of certificate forgery and perjury.

Justice Peter Ige, who delivered the judgment on Monday, held that claims against the Speaker were criminal in nature and must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt before the court in the country.

The judge further held that the complainant, David Edevbie, before approaching the court ought to have come before it through a Writ of Summons to enable the resolution of disputes and not by originating summons where only affidavit evidence was required.

According to the judge, the issue of certificate forgery and faking of documents allegations against the Speaker are such that required witnesses from those who issued the certificates and the alleged fake documents.

Justice Ige, therefore, affirmed the victory of the Speaker in the May 25 primary election where he polled 590 votes to defeat Edevbie who scored only 113 votes to come second.

