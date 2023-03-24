JUST IN: Appeal court affirms Adeleke as Osun governor

The Court of Appeal has declared that Ademola Adeleke won the 2022 Osun governorship election, setting aside decision of the tribunal judgement that pronounced the Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the poll.

It ruled that Adeleke, who contested the poll on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), won the poll, although didn’t poll majority votes during the election in the state.

The court, in an unanimous agreement by a three man panel led by justice Mohammed Shuaibu,, on Friday, quashed the tribunal’s judgement and gave its verdict to uphold Adeleke as rightful governor of Osun State.

MORE DETAILS SOON

