JUST IN: Appeal Court adjourns PDP convention case indefinitely

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday adjourned indefinitely the case involving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its disputed elective convention held in Ibadan.

The appellate court also granted the parties permission to pursue an out-of-court settlement in a bid to resolve the matter amicably.

It noted that should the parties fail to reach an agreement, they would be free to return to the court for further proceedings.

During Wednesday’s sitting, the justices urged counsel representing the parties to properly advise their clients in order to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

The court further reminded the lawyers to be mindful of time constraints, especially in view of the electoral timetable already released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had recently nullified the PDP elective convention held in Ibadan, which produced Kabiru Turaki (SAN) as the party’s National Chairman.

Earlier, another panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja had also invalidated the convention that brought Turaki to office, declaring the exercise unlawful.