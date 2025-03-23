JUST IN: APC woman leader signals defection to SDP ahead 2027 election

The gale of defection rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) may not end soon after the party’s former candidate for Adamawa gubernatorial election, Aishatu Dahiru, popularly called Binani, met with the national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Musa Gabam, behind closed doors to discuss the 2027 general election in the country.

Both personalities meeting has started igniting fresh political speculations, particularly in Yola, Adamawa state capital, over plans by the APC women leader to dump the ruling party before the next election in the country.

The meeting on Sunday came weeks after former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, visited the senator at her home for discussion which was tagged a father and daughter engagement.

Announcing the meeting, Gabam, who described the engagement with Binani as the convergence of great minds, disclosed that he paid the politician a courtesy visit in her home.

While describing Binani as a courageous and sagacious leader who has always put Nigeria and its people first, the SDP national chairman stressed that their discussion was crucial and fruitful.

According to him, During the meeting which was ignited by the month of Ramada, we exchanged insights on the future of our great nation and the vital role of inclusive governance.

“As a strong woman in politics, she remains a source of inspiration for many, proving that leadership with integrity and dedication can drive real change.

“Meeting her during this sacred month of Ramadan is not just symbolic, but a sign of greater things to come. Our engagement will surely yield positive results for the progress of Nigeria!

“To all well-meaning Nigerians, especially women and youth, this is the time to join the movement for good governance, transparency, and national development. SDP is the platform for real change!”