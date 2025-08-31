27.6 C
JUST IN: APC wins 20 LGs, PDP three in Rivers poll

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 20 Local Governments as against three claimed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the council election conducted in the state.

Among the councils lost to the APC were Opobo-Nkoro LGA, the council where the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, hailed from in the state.

The two of the three local governments won by the ruling party, PDP, after the poll were Obioa Akpor 328,888 and ONELGA 51,051.

Some of the councils won by the APC were: Ahoada East, Akuku Toru LGA, Andoni LGA, Asari Toru LGA, Bonny LGA, Degema LGA, Eleme LGA and Emohua LGA.

Others were: Etche LGA, Gokana LGA, Ikwerre LGA, Khana LGA, Ogu Bolo LGA and OKRIKA LGA.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Akwa-Ibom Govt. investigates mother, baby’s death inside public hospital
JUST IN: Phyna’s sister dies after Dangote truck accident in Edo

