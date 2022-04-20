JUST IN: APC to sell Presidential forms N100M, gives youths 50% cut

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released fees for nomination and expression forms for all elective seats ahead of the 2023 general election and declared that anyone below the age of 40 would receive a 50 percent cut on the fees.

It said that any member willing to participate in the presidential primary election would pay N100 million for both the nomination and expression forms while members seeking to vie for the governorship seat on the platform of APC would have to pay the sum of N50 million for both forms.

According to the party, aspirants vying to contest the Senate seat were expected to path with N20 million while the House of Representatives aspirants would be required to pay N10 million to obtain both nomination and express of interest forms.

Also, members of the party aiming to contest for the House of Assembly on platform of the APC would have to pay N2 million before his name would be included in contestants for the primary across the country.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Mouka, announced the fees on Wednesday as well as the timetable for primaries after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party in Abuja.

MORE DETAILS SOON

