The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the unveiling of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima, indefinitely ahead of the 2023 general election in the country.

APC said that a new date for the exercise would be announced for Shettima’s unveiling to party members, to prepare them for the task of working to ensure the party’s candidates succeed President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

MORE DETAILS SOON

