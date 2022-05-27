JUST IN: APC shifts presidential primary after INEC’s new deadline grace

Following Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) extension of the parties primaries, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential primary, to allow adequate planning for the exercise.

APC said that the primary, earlier scheduled to hold between May 29th and 30th, has now been slated for June 6th and June 7th respectively and would hold in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The party was said to have reached the decision after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) bowed to pressure by political parties to extend the dates for primary elections.

INEC in a statement on Friday, extended the dates for primaries by six days to allow all parties conclude the exercise.

As learnt, the postponement was one of the issues discussed during a meeting APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu; and Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha had with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The planned postponement was exemplified in the delay in the commencement of activities towards the APC convention is already causing apprehension in Abuja.

This was the second time APC was shifting the dates for the presidential primaries after initially moving it from the first scheduled date of May 31 and June 1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

