JUST IN: APC postpones presidential screening exercise indefinitely

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential screening exercise indefinitely less than 24 hours to the scheduled date, May 23.

As gathered, the party postponed the exercise after realizing that the earlier date was not suitable for the exercise expected to determine the aspirants that would contest to become APC candidate for 2023 general election.

The postponement was announced through a statement released the party’s national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, on Sunday in Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

According to the statement, a new date that will be suitable for the exercise will be announced shortly thereafter before the date fixed for special congress, where the candidate for the election scheduled to hold next year will emerge.

Before the postponement, Morka The had disclosed that a total of 28 aspirants obtained forms to contest the presidency on the party’s platform, but three persons failed to submit their before the Committee.

He had listed the three persons as Chris Ngige, minister of labour; Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); and Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources.

Ngige and Sylva were among ministers scheduled to resign their positions as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari in line with section 84(12) of the electoral act, which bars political appointees from participating in party primaries.

