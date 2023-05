Ahead of next month’s inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that the Akwa Ibom Senator-elect, God’s will Akpabio, as the Senate President.

The party has also declared it’s readiness to back the House of Representatives-elect, Abass Tajudeen, as the Speaker of the Green chamber.

MORE DETAILS SOON

