JUST IN: APC national chairman steps down amid health challenges

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has reportedly resigned from his position over the stress attached to the office, which is affecting the Kano State former governor’s health.

As gathered, his aides were sighted packing his personal belongings out of his office at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, to allow another party member to occupy the seat.

The resignation which came as a shock to many members of the ruling party on Friday, was confirmed by many sources, occurred hours after Ganduje led members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) to pay condolence visit to the Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, over the deaths recorded after the flood and bandits attacks in Mokwa and Mariga Local Government.

Sources from the party disclosed that the national chairman had informed President Bola Tinubu of his decision, following the role he played in his emergence as the ruling party’s national chairman.

They added that the resignation strategy adopted by Ganduje, which was removing his belongings silently, was also adopted by former chairmen, including the lawmaker representing Edo state at the senate, Adams Oshiomhole, who was a former chairman.

MORE DETAILS SOON