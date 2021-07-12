JUST IN: APC fixes new date for Wards, Council, other congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed a new date for the commencement of its wards, Local Governments, and State Congresses, barely two days after announcing an indefinite postponement of the exercise across Nigeria.

It said that the Congress, expected to address the challenges been experienced across the state APC Secretariats, would start on July 31st with the Ward Congress and that the exercise would be closely followed by the Council congress before the State holds.

The party announced the new date in a letter dated 11th July 2021 and addressed to the Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), by the National Chairman of APC’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), who is Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and the National Secretary of the CECPC, John Akpanudoedehe.

In the letter titled: Re: Notice for the conduct of congress’, and obtained on Monday in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, the party assured INEC that plans had been concluded to commence the process on the chosen date across the country

“Further to our letter referenced APC/NHDOINEC/19/021/39 dated 6th July, 2021 on the above subject, we write to please inform you that the Congresses will now commence on 31st July, 2021 starting with the Ward Congress, Local Government and State Congress will follow sequentially upon the completion of the Ward Congress”, the party added.

The party had earlier written to INEC shifting the timeline for the conduct of its congresses and national convention, a move sources said was to address the rancour among members.

The initial timetable released by the party fixed sale of the nomination form for Ward Congress for 1st to 7th July; inauguration of Ward/LGA Congress Screening/Screening Appeal Committees for 10th July 2021; Ward Congress for 24th July, Local Government Congress for 14th August 2021 and the State Congress for 18th September 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

