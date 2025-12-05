JUST IN: APC disqualifies Omisore from Osun governorship race

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Osun State has disqualified former National Secretary of the party and two-term senator, Iyiola Omisore, from participating in the race.

Six other aspirants, former Deputy Governor Benedict Alabi, Babatunde Oralusi, Oyedotun Babayemi, Akin Ogunbiyi, Adegoke Okiki, and Babajide Omoworare, were also disqualified out of the nine screened for the contest.

Only two aspirants, Mulikat Abiola Jimoh and Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, were cleared to contest the primary scheduled for December 13, 2025.

The decision was contained in the report of the APC Screening Committee chaired by Obinna Uzoh, which concluded its work on December 4 at Amor Hotel, Katampe, Abuja.

According to the committee, the disqualified aspirants failed to meet the party’s mandatory nomination criteria, particularly the requirement to submit sponsorship from at least five fully registered and financially up-to-date party members from each Local Government Area in Osun State.

“The issues raised were weighty, substantial, and germane to the integrity of the screening process. In the interest of fairness and transparency, the concerns could not be applied selectively. Every aspirant was subjected to the same scrutiny,” the committee indicated in a statement on Friday.

Uzoh noted that the committee’s decisions were guided strictly by Articles 9.3(i) and 31.2(ii) of the APC Constitution, as well as Paragraph 6(c) of the party’s guidelines.

“The rules of the party are binding on all members without exception. Where an aspirant falls short of such a fundamental requirement, the committee has no choice.”

He added that the screening outcome was influenced by a petition submitted by the Osun APC Renewal Group, which alleged that some aspirants failed to meet the required number of eligible nominators.

“Rather than apply the petition to just two individuals, we extended the same verification to all nine.