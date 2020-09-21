Just In: APC congratulates Obaseki, accepts Edo guber election result

Barely 24 hours after the conclusion of Edo gubernatorial election, All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Godwin Obaseki, over his re-election as the state governor.

APC stated that the decision to congratulate PDP candidate after the poll was based on the party’s commitment towards ensuring free and fair elections as well as support any course that would further strengthen the foundation of the country’s political and moral authority.

The party through a statement by chairman of its national caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, added that it was time for members to accept outcome of the election, unite to move the country’s democracy forward and put an end to era when the electoral contest becomes warfare.

In the statement released on Monday, APC argued that as the country’s governing party, it would take every step necessary to support the Federal Government towards consolidating on gains achieved during the Edo gubernatorial election held over the weekend.

While acknowledging that the election conducted and result released by Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC) was free and fair, the party stated that the peaceful conduct of the election and its outcome represented victory for Nigeria’s democracy.

APC said: “As progressives and democrats, we are confident that all leaders and members of the party will celebrate the outcome of the election as free and fair as acknowledge by our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Let us unite to move our democracy for forward. We must put an end to the era when electoral contest become warfare. We urge our candidate and all our members to join us in congratulating Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the PDP, being the declared winner of the election.

“Our attention must now shift to Ondo State and ensure that we win the October 10, 2020 election. September 19, 2020 Edo election should present a new watershed. We will work hard to win the Ondo election.

“Having reaffirmed our commitment to free and fair elections, it is our expectation that all opposition parties in the country will also commit themselves to free and fair contests. We will therefore accordingly expect congratulatory message from all parties just as we similarly guarantee that once we are defeated in a fair contest, we will congratulate the winner”, it added.