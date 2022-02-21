JUST IN: APC adjusts timetable for national convention

In a bid to douse the anxiety and uncertainty trailing the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s Careraker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Convention Committee, (CECC) has adjusted the timetable for the exercise, approving 26th of March, 2022 as the new date for the gathering.

CECC said that, unlike the earlier announcement, activities leading to the convention, including the conduct of zonal congresses, would commence from February 24.

Announcing the adjustment on timetable, the National Secretary of CECPC, John Akpankudohede, said that the zonal congresses would be held in between the national convention to allow the election of members to occupy the zones.

Akpankudohede noted that the decision was taken pursuant to Article 12.6 of the party’s constitution which indicated that the convention should be held to determine members to constitute the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The party’s secretary, who made the announcement during an interview with newsmen on Monday in Abuja after the committee’s closed-door meeting, explained that the zonal congresses would be held simultaneously across the six geo-political zones of the country.

“After deliberation and agreement with the CECPC, we have agreed and approved that the activities of the National Convention will commence from Feb. 24 and terminate on March 26 at Eagle Square with the National Convention. In between the convention, we have agreed to have zonal congresses,” the APC scribe added.

According to him, on Thursday 24th February, 2022, the party will publish names of the Zonal Committees and that two days after, meetings of the zonal stakeholders across the geo-political zones.

“And between Monday 28th February – Thursday 3rd March 2022, we will commence the sales of forms for the zonal positions while the screening for the aspirants takes place on Saturday 5th March, 2022.

“24 hours after, Sunday 6th March, 2022, the door for aspirants to appeal their removal from the exercise across the six zones in the country.

“On Tuesday 8th March, 2022, the national headquarters will be required to adopt the screening report from the zones while the zonal congresses take place same time on Saturday 12th March, 2022.

“Two days after, Monday, 14th March, 2022, the party’s appeal committee would be receiving complaints from aggrieved aspirants that may have objections to the outcome of the processes while the appeal report would be adopted on Wednesday, 16th March, 2022”.

