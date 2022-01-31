JUST IN: Apapa hoodlums stab Channels cameraman, Arise crew missing

Dozens of hoodlums were reported to have attacked and stabbed a cameraman of a Television station, Channels, Ismail Sanusi, while filming illegal activities on the road and how it has contributed to the present condition of gridlock on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway as well as around the Apapa and Tin Can ports in Lagos State.

Aside from him, crew members of Arise Television, who were also within the axis to film efforts been made to ease movements around the ports and why it has not yielded any results, were said to be missing after hoodlums attacked them to halt the exercises on Apapa gridlocks.

The hoodlums, it was learnt, also vandalised Channels television vehicle during the attack that lasted for several minutes within the axis.

As gathered, the hoodlums that attacked the journalists on Monday were members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), and Maritime workers, as well as, those engaged by the Apapa Local Government to extort motorists on the road.

Confirming attacks on the journalists during coverage of the gridlock around Apapa, the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) Taskforce chairman, Hassan Adekoya, disclosed that the channel’s cameraman has been rushed to the Apapa General Hospital where he was currently been treated.

Adekoya noted that the Arise crew has not been seen several minutes after the attacks and that all efforts to know their whereabouts had continued to prove abortive as calls made to their phones had been unsuccessful.

MORE DETAILS SOON

