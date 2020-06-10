Just In: Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury agree on two-fight heavyweight deal

Boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, has reached an agreement with Tyson Fury on a two-fight deal that will determine the overall heavyweight boxing champion of the world.

The two boxers currently shared the five major belts in the heavyweight category and while Joshua currently holds firmly to WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles, Fury defeated Dillian Whyte to claim WBC belt.

Confirming the agreement, Joshua’s promoter of the bout, Eddie Hearn, in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday hinted that the British’s rival champions have been holding talks over an undisputed world heavyweight title fight and have thrashed out initial terms for two blockbuster battles.

Hearn added: “We’re making great progress. There is still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates. We have the Dillian Whyte mandatory which is due before this fight. It’s fair to say [Joshua and Fury] are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight.

“We’ve been talking to [Fury’s management team] MTK, giving them the assurances from Joshua’s side that all the details on the structure of the deal are approved from our side. And it is from Fury’s side, as well. We’re in a good place. It’s fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights.

“[There’s] a lot to overcome in the meantime. We’re moving in the right direction. I’m confident that both guys have given their blessing for the fight to go ahead. The point of Fury, Joshua, and the teams agreeing to the structure of the deal? The first fight could happen next summer. It will be 2021.

“There is a big period of time where Whyte should get his shot at the title. That’s important to us. The main positive news is that Joshua and Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, in essence.

“The most difficult part of any deal is the financial element. I believe we’re in a great place where both guys have agreed to what that should be. We have not signed contracts because there are still things to be worked out.

“We’re pushing towards a place where they can be drafted, for 2021. Both guys are in agreement. The structure of the deal has been put forward and agreed to by both parties. “There is a model in place that both parties are happy with.

“It’s the biggest fight ever in British boxing. It doesn’t get bigger, and there will never be a bigger fight in our generation. Two guys, very different, who fight differently, have experienced different things and have come back from adversity,” he added.

Fury is the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion and Joshua holds the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles.

Before the undisputed title fight can take place, Fury is contracted to face Deontay Wilder for a third time which was expected to hold before February 2021 while Joshua will meet mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.

Asked about a possible location for the Joshua vs Fury fight, Hearn added: “There are discussions with various sites. The venue is another obstacle to overcome.

“From a common-sense point of view and without knowing how a deal works, everyone will say Britain is the place to hold the fight. But it is the world heavyweight championship – there will be all sorts of offers from across the world, and there have been already.

Fury’s UK-based promoter Frank Warren had previously told Sky Sports: “This is not a difficult fight to make.

“It’s not about me or [Hearn’s company] Matchroom. It’s about getting this fight made.”