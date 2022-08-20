Report on Interest
JUST IN: Anthony Joshua goes down again, loses to Ukrainian boxer

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Nigerians born United Kingdom heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua, has suffered a second defeat during his quest to reclaim the three belts lost to Ukrainian boxer, Oleksandr Usyk, during their rematch.

 

Joshua lost the bout to the Ukrainian sportsman through a split decision of the three judges that scored both fighters during the encounter.

 

The judges claimed that Usyk landed more punches and had more points than the Nigerian-born boxer and that formed their decision that the Ukrainian remain world heavyweight champion.

 

From the records of the judges, according to the first, Joshua won the bout with 115-113 but the second and third judges gave the boxing match to the Ukrainian with 115-113 and 116-112.

 

