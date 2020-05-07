Report on Interest

BREAKING: London Marathon postponed after Coronavirus…

Olawale

How To Treat Persons with Disabilities – Duro…

Lanre Olagunju

LASG mandates schools to adopt coronavirus preventive…

Abdullahi Jamiu
NationalNews

JUST IN: Another two coronavirus patients die inside Lagos isolation centers

By Olawale
By Monsuru Olowoopejo
Hours after disclosing that 10 staff of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, contracted coronavirus, the State Government has said that two patients in isolation centers have passed on.
It further said that the demise of two additional patients under its watch has increased the death toll from 31 to 33.
The Commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, announced the death of the patients on Thursday in a statement on its official social media handle.
“Lagos recorded 2 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing total deaths associated to COVID-19 in Lagos to 33.
“Also, 82 new cases of  COVID-19 Infection were confirmed on Wednesday and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lagos is now 1324.
“37 additional fully recovered COVID-19 patients; 19 females & 18 males including an Indian have been discharged. The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos is now 358”.
Olawale 1046 posts 11 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.