JUST IN: Another two coronavirus patients die inside Lagos isolation centers

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Hours after disclosing that 10 staff of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, contracted coronavirus, the State Government has said that two patients in isolation centers have passed on.

It further said that the demise of two additional patients under its watch has increased the death toll from 31 to 33.

The Commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, announced the death of the patients on Thursday in a statement on its official social media handle.

“Lagos recorded 2 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing total deaths associated to COVID-19 in Lagos to 33.