JUST IN: Another Chibok schoolgirl regains freedom over 7yrs after abduction

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has disclosed that another Chibok schoolgirl has regained freedom, barely seven years after Boko Haram insurgents attacked and kidnapped about 276 students of Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok.

Zulum added that the former schoolgirl returned with two children she delivered while in captivity of the insurgents that picked her and others from the school.

The governor, who disclosed the Chibok schoolgirl return on Saturday at the State House in Maiduguri, to newsmen, assured Nigerians that more details would be released after she had been debriefed by the law enforcement agencies.

It was meanwhile gathered that the children brought back by the lady were those she had for a member of Boko Haram that participated during the attack on the school.

It would be recalled that the kidnap of the students attracted global attention, leading to calls for the return of the girls by global figures, including former First Lady of the United States (US), Michelle Obama.

