JUST IN: Another Chibok schoolgirl regains freedom after 7yrs in captivity

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has disclosed that another Chibok schoolgirl, Ruth Pogu, has regained freedom, barely seven years after Boko Haram insurgents attacked and kidnapped about 276 students of Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok.

Zulum added that the former schoolgirl returned with two children she delivered while in captivity of the insurgents that picked her and others students from the school.

The governor received the Chibok schoolgirl on Saturday at the State House in Maiduguri and told newsmen that a member of the Boko Haram fighter, who got married to the Chibok schoolgirl while she was in captivity, surrendered himself, alongside Pogu, and the two children.

Zulum, in a statement by his media aide, Isa Gusau, noted that the fighter led them to surrender to the Nigerian military on July 28, 2021 at a location in Bama.

As gathered, after they surrendered Borno officials and security officers kept the development secret and used the last 10 days to contact her parents as well as the association of parents of the missing schoolgirls in order to ascertain her identity.

The governor stressed that Pogu had been debriefed by the military and other law enforcement agencies and that she had been reunited with her parents to facilitate onward reintegration into society.

He disclosed that the government, in collaboration with the victim and her parents, would undertake a rehabilitation and reintegration programme that would focus on her health, psychosocial wellbeing and her chosen path to a productive future, all of which would be determined by her.

Zulum, who expressed his delight while reuniting Pogu with the parents, stated that her return would help give other parents, family members, and Borno State government hopes that others still in captivity would be safely found.

The Governor commiserated with families of those still in captivity and urged them to remain optimistic as well as be prayerful and cooperative with security agencies whenever they be required for any measure.

“I am extremely excited both as Borno’s Governor and father of all sons and daughters of the state, and also as a father to daughters. I know the feeling of families of those still under captivity but we have to remain hopeful especially with today’s development”

Chairman of the Chibok Girls Movement, an association of all affected parents, Yakubu Keki, expressed joy over the return of Ruth Nglari Apagu. He said, the people of Chibok appreciate the efforts of security establishments and the concern and support regularly shown by Governor Zulum on the plight of parents whose daughters are still missing.

