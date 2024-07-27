JUST IN: Anambra lawmaker, Ubah, dies @52 after brief illness

Popular oil mogul and Senator representing Anambra South senatorial district, Ifeanyi Ubah, has been reported to have passed on after brief illness.

Ubah was said to have died in London, United Kingdom less than two months to his 53rd birthday.

The lawmaker, as gathered, was pronounced dead on Saturday by medical experts at a private hospital in London.

Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, confirmed Ubah’s death to our correspondent, saying a statement will be issued soon over the lawmaker’s demise.

Ubah, who was re-elected into the 10th Senate under the Young People’s Party, had last year defected to the All Progressive Party.

MORE DETAILS SOON