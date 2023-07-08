JUST IN: Anambra Govt. indicts Mmesoma on UTME result falsification

A Committee set up by the Anambra Governor Prof. Charles Soludo to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged forgery of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of Mmesoma Ejikeme, has indicted the candidate of falsifying her examination score.

The committee, meanwhile, exonerated the Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination (JAMB) of any wrongdoing, saying the 19years old manipulated her score being aware of the authentic result.

In the report prepared by the committee Headed by Prof. Nkemdili Nnonyelu, it was confirmed Mmesoma adjusted her score upward.

In the eight-page report obtained on Saturday, the committee in its findings, said the candidate confirmed she single-handedly forged the result before approaching a cyber cafe for printing.

Mmesoma, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, sat for the UTME in May and came under scrutiny for parading the “highest score” of 362, which JAMB later revealed was manipulated.

According to the panel, Mmesoma had sent a request to JAMB with a different registration number showing a UTME result of an aggregate score of 362, with Eng: 98, Phy: 89, Bio: 94, and Che: 81 which differed substantially from the standard JAMB format where she got an appropriate rebuttal stating her real score of 249.

As part of its resolutions, the committee asked Mmesoma to tender an unreserved written apology to the examination body — JAMB, the School (Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu Nnewi) and the Anambra State Government.

It said: “The results released by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) with respect to the UTME score of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma is 249

“The results paraded by Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma with an aggregate score of 362 is fake as buttressed by the very signifcant and instructive variations in the registration number, date of birth, centre name

“Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma admitted that she manipulated the fake results herself

“The Principal Anglican Girls’ Secondary School – Mrs. Edu Uche and the Education Secretary, Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) expressed dismay at the conduct of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma.

“Mmesoma should undergo a psychological counselling and therapy”All prospective candidates for JAMB Admission should adhere strictly to guidelines processes and procedures of the examination body.”

