JUST IN: Amusan wins Stockholm Diamond League

By News Desk

By The Guild

World athletics champion, Tobi Amusan, has won the women’s 100 metres hurdles at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden after crossing the finish line at 12.52seconds.

She beats Sarah Lavin who clocked a personal best of 12.73s for 2nd and Pia Skrzyszowska in 12.78s in 3rd place.

The victory on Sunday came barely 48 hours after Amusan finished in second position during the 100 metres hurdles event at the Lausanne Diamond League..

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the race with a time of 12.40s while the Nigerian athlete clocked a time of 12.47s equaling her personal best for the season.

The third position went to United States Tia Jones, who ran a time of 12.51s to cross the finish line.

It was a slight improvement from Amusan, who finished in third position behind Camacho-Quinn and Tia at the continental tour event in Ostra on Tuesday.

