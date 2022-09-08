JUST IN: Amusan wins 2022 diamond league final, breaks 22yrs record

The Commonwealth and World 100m reigning hurdles champion, Tobiloba Amusan, has won the final Diamond League title, breaking a 22-year meet record set by United States athlete, Gail Davers.

Amusan finished the race at 12:29s (-0.3) to set the new record ahead of Olympic champion, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who came fourth.

The reigning track queen was closely followed American Tia Jones came in 2nd in 12.40s while Britany Anderson of Jamaica ran 12.42s to finish 3rd.

This victory, which she did back-to-back, adds to her golden feats this year with medals won at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon and at the 2022 Commonwealth games in the United Kingdom.

Before the race on Thursday, the Nigerian began her historic run on the track with the Diamond League trophy last year when she sped to a then 12.42-second African record to win the high hurdles in Zurich.

That feat made her the first Nigerian athlete to win a Diamond League discipline at the final and be crowned the Diamond League champion for the year.

The 25-year-old has not looked back since that historic run in Zurich last year September, starting 2022 season by successfully defending her African Championships title in Mauritius in early June before travelling to Paris to smash her 12.42 seconds African record.

Amusan ran 12.41 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Paris before storming Edo City in Nigeria to rewrite the 12.63 seconds Nigerian Championships record set in 1997 by Angela Atede in Lagos.

The reigning African champion ran 12.58 seconds to add the championships record to her collections before going to the biggest stage in world athletics to achieve a legendary status.

Amusan produced one of the biggest surprises of the World Championships when she sped to a world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinals of the 100m hurdles, following it with a wind-assisted 12.06 seconds in the final to win gold.

The Nigerian went on to win the Commonwealth Games title in a Games record of 12.30 seconds and in the process became the first Nigerian track and field athlete to successfully defend an individual title at the Games.

Today, Amusan will be hoping to complete the task by successfully defending her Diamond League crown. She will, however, have to contend with reigning Olympic champion, Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn who, since winning the bronze in Oregon at the World Championships has been undefeated.

The Puerto Rican defeated Amusan at the Stockholm and Lausanne Diamond League meetings. She also won in Silesia and Brussels (where she ran a new 12.27 seconds personal lifetime best), setting meeting records at the three most recent meetings.

Amusan will also be up against Olympic silver medallist and former world record holder, Kendra Harrison, world silver medallist Britany Anderson, world indoor silver medallist Devynne Charlton and 2019 world champion Nia Ali.

