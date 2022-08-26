JUST IN: Amusan loses 100m hurdles during Switzerland Diamond league tournament

Female World athletic champion, Tobi Amusan, could not replicate her performance at the Diamond League race in Lausanne, Switzerland, losing to a Puerto Rican, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, during the 100 -meter hurdles.

Amusan came second behind the Olympic champion, Camacho-Quinn, after outsmarting a United States athlete, Tia Jones, who came third, during the race that was adjudged as attaining a Meet Record (MR) of 12.34 seconds.

The Nigerian athlete’s performance on Friday earned him a spot in the next tournament in Zurich, Switzerland where she would be expected to show qualities that earned him the world medal.

The Puerto Rican won the race at 12.34 seconds while the Nigerian sensation crossed the finished line 11 seconds after at 12.45s to come second and was closely followed by Jones who ran a new Personal Best of 12.47s to finish 3rd.

Camacho-Quinn’s victory was said to be a payback time for Amusan who denied the Puerto Rican the opportunity to become the World Champion.

Amusan, who became first Nigerian athlete to win gold at a world championships, also set a world record during the race to cap the exciting tournament.

