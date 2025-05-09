JUST IN: Alonso resigns as Bayer Leverkusen manager ahead Madrid move

Spanish football tactician, Xabi Alonso, has resigned as the manager of German football club giant, Bayer Leverkusen, ahead of replacing Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

The manager leaves the German club barely two and half years after joining the club and setting a unbeaten match record which aided the club to lift the Bundesliga league trophy.

Alonso’s departure was announced by the club on Friday to end speculations on the football tactician’s future with the German team who secured a champions league slot for next season.

The resignation on Friday further fuel the speculations that Alonso would be reuniting with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit and his dream return to the Spanish capital, where he was a key player from 2009 until 2014, is set to come true imminently.

The 43-year-old has announced his intent to leave B04, where he has enjoyed phenomenal success since in his near-three-year stint.

“The club and I have agreed that these two last games will be my final ones as Bayer Leverkusen coach,” he said in a press conference on Friday.

“I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Bayer 04 is ready for the future. This positive trajectory will continue, and I will follow it with interest.”

As gathered, he was said to have gave an emotional speech to his players in the locker room but stopped short of confirming his switch to Real Madrid.

“My next club? This isn’t the time to talk about the future because we want to have a nice farewell on Sunday,” he said.

Leverkusen have placed Cesc Fabregas at the head of their shortlist to replace Alonso. The former Barcelona player is currently in charge at Serie A side Como.