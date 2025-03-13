JUST IN: Al-Mustapha joins SDP ahead 2027 presidential election

A former presidential aspirant and ex-Chief Security officer to former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamzat Al-Mustapha, has joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in preparation for the 2027 general election.

Al-Mustapha, who stormed the SDP national secretariat in Abuja, with his followers, declared that his decision to join the party was to breed a new Nigeria that works for all.

The retired military officer, who joined politics after being acquitted by the court over the murder of Kudirat Abiola, defection came days after Kaduna State former governor, Nasru El-Rufai, dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) to SDP.

Confirming the defection, the national chairman of SDP, Musa Gabam, described Al-Mustapha’s decision as one that will ensure a new era of National Progress for Nigeria.

Gabam, who noted that the SDP train of success during upcoming elections is unstoppable, urged Nigerians to emulate El-Rufai and Al-Mustapha who have joined the SDP to takeover the country and move it beyond its present state.

According to him, Finally, Major Dr. Hamza Al-Mustapha and his powerful entourage have arrived at the SDP National Headquarters, Abuja! This is a defining moment as we welcome a visionary leader committed to the progress and unity of Nigeria.

“His presence signifies a bold step toward a stronger, people-driven leadership one that prioritizes justice, security, and development. Together, we are building a formidable force that will reshape the future of our great nation.