JUST IN: Al Ahly’s manager resigns over poor performance

A South African football tactician, Pitso Mosimane, has resigned from his position as head coach of Egyptian football giant, Al Ahly, over poor performance, barely three months after signing a new two-year deal with the World club cup bronze-winning team.

Mosimane tendered his resignation before the club’s management after the board gave him a vote of confidence in spite of criticism from former players and fans over the team’s performance.

Announcing the manager’s decision on Monday, the club said that the 57-year-old claimed that he was satisfied with his achievements with the club.

The announcement came weeks after fans criticised him for wrong tactics particularly after the team lost 2-0 at the final of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) champions league to their Moroccan opponent, Wydad Casablanca.

Also, Al Ahly are currently third on the Egyptian Premier League log standings with 37 points and have four matches in hand as arch-rivals Zamalek hold first place with 44 points after 20 matches played.

Before the criticism started, the South African former team, Sundowns, boss has overseen 105 fixtures at Al Ahly, winning 68 matches, drawing 27, and only suffering 10 defeats, ending his near two-year spell with a 64.76 winning percentage.

The manager was praised by the fans and asked that the club management tie him to another two years contract, as his reign would ensure the team remain dominant in their local league and during continental tournaments.

After winning the Egypt Cup, back-to-back CAF Champions League titles, and bagging CAF Super Cup winners medals in 2020 and 2021, the Red Devils offered Mosimane a lucrative two-year contract extension in March this year.

Mosimane signed the deal as he set his sights on winning the 2021/22 Egyptian Premier League and a third consecutive Champions League crown.

