Just IN: Al Ahly defeats South African club to retain CAF champion league trophy

The Egyptian Club, Al Ahly, has won the 2020/2021 Confederation of African Football (CAF) champions league after defeating their South African opponent, Kaizer Chiefs, 3-0 to retain the tournament won last season, conquering entire teams from the continent.

With the victory recorded against the South African team, the Egyptian club has extend their all-time record on the tournament to 10 trophies and would be representing Africa at this year’s World Club Cup tournament holding later in the year.

During the game played the at the Stade Mohammed V on Saturday in Moroccan economic capital, Casablanca, Kaizer Chief player, Happy Mashiane, was shown the exit door at 45th minute of the game over a wrong tackle on the opponent.

Eight minutes into the second half, 53 minutes, the South African club conceded their first goal after the defence led by its Nigerian goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, could not intercept their Egyptian opponent passes, allowing Mohamed Sherif to slot in the opener.

MORE DETAILS LATER

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

