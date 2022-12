The Nigerian Under 23 defender, Evans Ogbonda, has been declared missing by his club, Akwa United Football Club, Uyo, after the player did not return and join other members of the team in preparing for the upcoming football season.

Ogbonda was said to have been last seen in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, barely a day after his release from the national team camp.

The defender was declared missing by Media Manager, Akwa United Football Club, Mfon Patrick, through a statement released on Friday and made available to newsmen.

Patrick, before the announcement, had written to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and copied to The Interim Management Committee (IMC), alerting them of the development.

According to the letter, Since Evans Ogbonda was invited to the National Under 23 camp, on his return, he is yet to report to his club in Uyo

“The player, it is said was last seen in Port Harcourt, a day after his release from the National Camp. Attaching a valid contract signed with Akwa United Football Club, Uyo, The Club Secretary, Comrade Omon Bassey confirmed that ” Evans Ogbonda remains a player of Akwa United till August, 2024″.

“Any Company, State Authority, Licensed Intermediary (Agent) or Football club that enters any dealing with the player Evans Ogbonda without the authorization and permission from the Management of Akwa United Football Club, Uyo is doing so at his or her own risk” the letter concluded.

