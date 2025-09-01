Just In: Akwa Ibom Govt. sacks re-orientation commission board members

The Akwa Ibom State Government has dissolved the board of the Ethical and Attitudinal Re-orientation Commission (EARCOM) over the board’s poor orientation campaign strategy for the current administration.

The move, as gathered, was part of the State Governor. Umo Eno’s plans to restructure public offices towards achieving his administration’s goal and remove any appointee that could sabotage his second term ambition.

The Ethical and Attitudinal Re-orientation Commission is responsible for promoting core societal values, encouraging responsible citizenship, and fostering positive behavioural change among residents of the state.

It has played a pivotal role in advocacy campaigns aimed at instilling discipline, patriotism, and ethical conduct in both public and private life.

The dissolution of the board was announcement on Monday through a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Enobong Uwah.

According to the statement, Governor Umo Eno, approved the dissolution and directed the Chairman of the Commission to hand over all official responsibilities and assets to the Director of Administration and Supplies.

“The State Government expresses its appreciation to the Chairman and members of the Commission and wishes them success in their future endeavours,” the statement added.