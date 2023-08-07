JUST IN: Akpabio suspends Keyamo’s ministerial screening after lawmakers’ disagreement

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has suspended screening of Festus Keyamo as minister under President Bola Tinubu after a mild drama ensued among lawmakers over the nominee’s corruption allegations leveled against the National Assembly during the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, administration.

Aside from that, the lawmakers’ grievances against Keyamo’s nomination were that he had earlier allegedly disrespected the 9th National Assembly under the immediate past administration.

As gathered, the disagreement among the lawmakers of the Red Chamber started when Abia Central Senatorial District representative, Darlington Nwokocha, moved a motion for the suspension of the ministerial screening of Keyamo, who was expected to represent Delta State in Tinubu’s cabinet.

Nwokocha’s motion on Monday was seconded by his colleague from Abia-South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who also indicated that the Keyamo, who is a legal practitioner and former minister of Labour, should not be screened.

Abaribe’s stance further angered members of the red chamber especially from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who stood in defence and continuation of Keyamo’s ministerial screening.

Realising the challenges on the floor, Akpabio thereafter subjected the motion to a voice vote but the lawmakers were divided on the matter, forcing the senate President to suspend the screening and ordered that they go into a closed-session.

Before Akpabio’s move, the red chamber immediately erupted into a rowdy session amid heated argument between the lawmakers, who were in support of preventing Keyamo from being screened, and others against their move who were led by the Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, called for a closed-door session.

A visibly worried Akpabio rose to his feet and announced that the Senate would enter a closed session.

An agitated Nwokocha had accused Keyamo of disrespecting the 9th National Assembly and accusing the last Assembly of being corrupt.

Nwokocha alleged that during the Buhari administration, Keyamo was invited to explain a Special Public Works programme but he did not honour the invitation, rather engaged in other affairs including granting interviews on issues that were raised by lawmakers.

It would be recalled that Keyamo was invited to explain what the minister of Labour was doing on the Special Public Works programme which was being coordinated by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) which was directly under his watch.

The Federal Government had in 2020 earmarked N52 billion for the programme to recruit 1,000 youths from each of the 774 local governments for three months and pay them N20,000 each.

There were, however, complaints over the programme as some constituents said they did not benefit from it.

The Senate Public Account Committee subsequently began a probe on the matter but Nwokocha claimed the then minister shunned the invitation by the committee, alleging that the Senate wanted to hijack the process.

Initially, Keyamo did not make the President’s first and second ministerial lists. However, in a dramatic twist of events, Tinubu added his name, increasing the nominees to 48, the highest since the country returned to democracy in 1999.

