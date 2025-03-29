32.6 C
Lagos
Saturday, March 29, 2025
spot_img
Education

JUST IN: Akpabio pledges N100M donation for Ekiti varsity maintenance

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

0
2

Concerned by the poor standard of infrastructure inside the Ekiti State University (EKSU), the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has pledged a N100 million donation to assist the institution in fixing the dilapidated infrastructures to meet global standards. 

Aside from that, Akpabio promised that the road linking the institution from the Ekiti university would be rehabilitated by the Federal Government and funds expended by the state government to repair the road would be returned by the Federal Government.

He made the donation on Saturday at the institution’s convocation ceremony where the Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and other personalities were bestowed with honorary doctorate degree awards.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Previous article
Wike, Fubara dispute centered on money- Amaechi

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.