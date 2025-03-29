JUST IN: Akpabio pledges N100M donation for Ekiti varsity maintenance

Concerned by the poor standard of infrastructure inside the Ekiti State University (EKSU), the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has pledged a N100 million donation to assist the institution in fixing the dilapidated infrastructures to meet global standards.

Aside from that, Akpabio promised that the road linking the institution from the Ekiti university would be rehabilitated by the Federal Government and funds expended by the state government to repair the road would be returned by the Federal Government.

He made the donation on Saturday at the institution’s convocation ceremony where the Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and other personalities were bestowed with honorary doctorate degree awards.

