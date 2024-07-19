JUST IN: Akpabio, Govs, Obi, others bid Saraki mother farewell

It was a eulogy-charged atmosphere at the funeral of 88-year-old Florence Saraki, the mother of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in Lagos Island Local Government with senators, House of Representative members, incumbent State Governors and their predecessors, politicians as well as business moguls bidding the deceased octogenarian farewell in Lagos State.

At the ceremony held one month after her demise, the eulogy from dignitaries including clerics, indicated the event was a celebration of life for the wife of the former political godfather of Kwara State politics, Olusola Saraki.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, led dignitaries to the event held on Friday at the Cathedral Church of Christ in Marina axis of the state.

At the event, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, led his Oyo, Ondo, and Delta counterparts, Seyi Makinde, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as well as Sheriff Oborevwori respectively to bid the deceased octogenarian farewell.

Others at the funeral service were: Bayelsa governor; Douye Diri, Akwa Ibom; Umo Enoh, and Plateau Governor; Caleb Mutfwang.

